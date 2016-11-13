TS to encourage hybrid power generation

The Telangana Government is planning to encourage hybrid generation in the renewable energy sector by asking the developers go for both wind and solar power generation in the Pharma City coming up on the outskirts of Hyderabad and National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) being established in Sangareddy district.
Explaining the State Government’s plans to Advisor (Renewable Energy) to NITI Aayog Anil Kumar Jain at a meeting here on Friday, Principal Secretary (Industries & Energy) Arvind Kumar stated that the solar policy of the State was being widely received by the developers and there was huge response to the tenders floated for 2,500 MW solar power.
Mr. Arvind Kumar, giving an overview of the energy scenario in Telangana, stated that the developers were in the process of commissioning another 3,800 MW of solar power generation capacity. About 620 MW solar and 80 MW wind energy capacity had already been synchronised with the grid in the State, he said adding that another 100 MW wind power was under commissioning and nine more locations were identified to take up wind power generation.
Mr. Jain was in the State as part of his study of infrastructure constraints in 10 most suitable States for solar and wind power generation and suggest sustainable models of renewable energy.
