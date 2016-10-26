TS to continue with no-detention system

Government schools in Telangana would continue implementing the existing no-detention policy for promoting students to higher classes even if they fail in some subjects as the Centre has left the issue of detention policy supported by majority States to their choice.

The decision to leave the issue to the choice of the States was taken at the 64th meeting of the Central Advisory Board on Education (CABE) held in Delhi on Tuesday, in which education ministers and secretaries of all States participated.

Telangana was represented by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also handles Education portfolio, and Special Chief Secretary Ranjeev R. Acharya.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar, who chaired the meeting, agreed to a proposal from Telangana for taking up a study on the measures required to improve girl-child education in the country and appointed Mr. Srihari chairman of the panel. The issue of not including girl-child education in the agenda was pointed out by Telangana.

Sub-committee report

Earlier, report of the sub-committee set up during the 63rd meeting of CABE on suggesting measures to improve standards of education in government schools in the country, including re-introducing the detention system that had been done away with, was discussed widely.

Although majority States favoured lifting the ban on detention policy to improve standards of education by re-introducing it, some States like Telangana differed.

“We are against re-introducing detention policy as we believe that such a system would not help improve standards. In fact, what should be looked into and addressed is why the students are unable to reach the expected level,” Mr. Srihari said after the meeting.

Instead, Telangana suggested upgrading teachers’ skills, improving standards of teacher training institutes and strengthening training methodology, he said.

Mr. Srihari also requested the Centre to extend funding being given under Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay (KGBV) scheme till 8th standard to 12th standard to improve retention rate of girls in residential system and also to curb dropout rate.

The Telangana Government was offering education till 10th standard in KGBV schools with its funds for 9th and 10th students, he said.