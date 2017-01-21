TS to announce its own version of Nandi awards

The Telangana government would soon announce its own version of the Nandi awards to be given away every year during Dasara. The name would soon be finalised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Despite being prodded, he refused to divulge details and just said some names like ‘Nemali’ (Peacock), ‘Palapitta’ (Indian Roller of Bluejay bird) and ‘Simham’ (Lion) could be in the reckoning.

It was natural for the awards to be given away during Dasara, considering that the International Children’s Film Festival of India, for which Hyderabad is the permanent venue, would be held between November 14 and 17 and right through, till January 1 film industry event or the other would be held, he said. Cinema is an industry that provided a phenomenal level of direct and indirect employment as well as entertainment to practically every section of the society. The TRS government was keen on encouraging it and leveraging technology to expand the reach, having taken up initiatives like setting up a single window to facilitate production, ushering in online ticket booking and more. The Chief Minister was also keen on finalising the location for an international film institute.

Significant decision

A significant decision that was in the process of being implemented was having small, luxurious single screens at every bus station that could offer the space for it. This would go a long way in making the travel experience per se and specially the wait for buses less boring, more comfortable and enjoyable, the Minister said.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav made a specific mention of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster Bahubali - The Beginning and how it made the world sit up and take notice of the Telugu film industry (TFI), grossing Rs. 600 crore and sending the TFI leap-frogging into the next era. The year 2017 had started well for the TFI with Sankranti releases including Krish Jagarlamudi’s Gautamiputra Satakarni starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, director V.V. Vinayak’s Khaidi No. 150 that marked actor Chiranjeevi’s 150th film. A relatively smaller film made by director Satish Vegesna, Shatamanam Bhavathi with actor Sharwanand in the lead too had made its mark, as had filmmaker Narayanamurthy’s Head Constable Venkataramaiah, he said, summing up.