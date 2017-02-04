TS team to study industrial parks in Haryana, Rajasthan

A delegation led by Chairman of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) G. Balamallu on Saturday left for a study tour of industrial parks in Haryana and Rajasthan.

The team comprises Balamallu, Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation P. Sudarshan Reddy, Member of TS-Pollution Control Board Raghu, and Telangana Industrialists Federation president Sudhir Reddy.

According to officials, the delegation would meet the officials of the two States during their visit and discuss infrastructure facilities. The delegation would also meet investors there.

The delegation had earlier visited Sri City near Thada in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh and would visit industrial parks at Manesar in Haryana and Nimran in Rajasthan during the present visit.