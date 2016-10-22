TS seeks Governor’s help on AP offices

In one more step towards its plans to construct a new Secretariat complex in place of the existing facility, the Telangana Cabinet on Friday adopted a resolution requesting the Governor to ask Andhra Pradesh Government to hand over the Legislative Assembly and Council, Secretariat blocks and other offices allotted to it for “utilising them”.

The request was made since most of the offices in Secretariat blocks, Assembly, Council and other Heads of Departments (HoD) offices allotted to AP were vacated for all practical purposes by shifting the offices to its new capital Amaravati. The resolution was adopted since a decision on such allotments has to be taken by the Governor under Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Evading a direct reply to a question why the buildings allotted to AP were being sought back from AP and whether it was for construction of new Secretariat by demolishing all existing buildings, Deputy Chief Minister K. Srihari said although Hyderabad was common capital for 10 years, AP had created its facilities early and shifted administration already.

“We have requested for handing over of buildings by AP for our utilisation, as they stand now”, Mr. Srihari said adding that they came to know that AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had stated in Amaravati (Velagapudi) on Friday that his government had no objection to handing over buildings allotted to it in common capital Hyderabad to Telangana, but a decision would be taken after discussing it in the Cabinet. “It’s a positive move”, he said.

Meanwhile, sources stated that the Telangana government prepared itself with two plans -- for constructing a new Secretariat by demolishing the blocks allotted to it and by taking over all buildings including the ones allotted to AP. Either way, the plan is to start shifting of offices in the Secretariat at least in January so that work on new Secretariat could be taken up at the earliest.

The CMO, in all likelihood, would be shifted to the new camp office-cum-official residence nearing construction, which is adjacent to the existing facility.