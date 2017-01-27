TS sanctions 40 more minority residential schools

The State Government has decided to open 40 more residential schools for minorities which will be operational from the next academic year.

The Government had issued orders according administrative sanction to 40 schools taking the total number of schools to minorities to 200. As many as 71 residential schools have become operational during the current academic year in the first phase and the remaining 129 schools would be made operational from the next academic year.

The Government had directed the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary to take urgent steps for setting up these schools besides initiating measures for procurement and provision of necessary infrastructure well in advance.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of these schools would be recruited by the Telangana State Public Service Commission and separate orders would be issued by the Finance department in this regard, the orders said.