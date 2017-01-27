TS sanctions 40 more minority residential schools

The State Government has decided to open 40 more residential schools for minorities which will be operational from the next academic year.
The Government had issued orders according administrative sanction to 40 schools taking the total number of schools to minorities to 200. As many as 71 residential schools have become operational during the current academic year in the first phase and the remaining 129 schools would be made operational from the next academic year.
The Government had directed the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary to take urgent steps for setting up these schools besides initiating measures for procurement and provision of necessary infrastructure well in advance.
Teaching and non-teaching staff of these schools would be recruited by the Telangana State Public Service Commission and separate orders would be issued by the Finance department in this regard, the orders said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor