TS police win 6 trophies at duty meet

Telangana Police won six trophies at the 60th All India Police Duty Meet held at Mysuru in Karnataka from December 19 to 23.

The State police personnel/teams bagged Scientific Aids to Investigation - winners trophy; Scientific Aids to Investigation – hard liner trophy; Dog Competition - best dog of the competition trophy; Computer Awareness - runners-up trophy; the DG NCRB running trophy for empowering police with information and technology; and the Chief Minister of AP trophy for the best State Police team for securing maximum medals and trophies in the meet.

According to officials, D. Pratap, DSP Vigilance and Enforcement, Ramachandrapuram, led the coaching team that trained the police personnel in Scientific Aids to Investigation, in which the State teams bagged five trophies.