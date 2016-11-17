TS, Microsoft ink MoU

Microsoft India will undertake a pilot project in Telangana on use of White Spaces or the unutilised television spectrum for providing last mile internet connectivity.

This is the one of the components of a memorandum of understanding the technology major and the State government entered into on Wednesday to work in the areas of healthcare, education and agriculture. Telangana will also seek guidance of the company in upgrading its State Data Centre to a cloud enabled facility.

Briefing presspersons, after exchanging documents for the MoU with Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt Ltd managing director Anil Bhansali, State’s IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan hoped that White Spaces could help address the ‘dark spots’ with regard to the internet connectivity. Use of the TV spectrum for last mile connectivity in some areas would complement the ambitious programme of the State government to provide affordable broadband connectivity to all the households in the State.

Mr.Bhansali said Microsoft had initiated similar a pilot project each in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. He opined that the pilot projects would help as and when the government of India comes with the necessary regulations on use of the White Spaces. “There was no restriction on taking up pilot projects,” Mr. Ranjan added.

Under the MoU, a press release said, Microsoft will help the State government explore cloud, machine learning and mobile-based solutions to improve citizen services, education, healthcare and agriculture. One of the focus areas in education would be to address the dropout rate in schools. Microsoft, using the data from hospitals, would come up with solutions to improve the healthcare delivery system. It would work with the State government, which has an MoU with ICRISAT, to structure the information to be provided to the farming community through Phablets.

Microsoft, Mr.Ranjan said, would also be assisting the State government in the setting up of the T-Works hardware incubator. The company is also setting up an accelerator at T-Hub incubators for technology start-ups.