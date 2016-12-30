TS Govt. against handing over Nayeem case to CBI

The Telangana Government has informed the Hyderabad High court that a special investigation team led by an Additional Director-General of Police is briskly working on cases arising out of activities of Nayeem gang and that there is no reason to entrust the same to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The police was responding to a Public Interest Litigation filed by K. Narayana of the Communist Party of India. The petitioner said that there were national ramifications and the police personnel were involved and that Nayeem had the patronage of senior officers. He said that when politicians were involved the case must be given to the CBI.

Principal Secretary-Home Rajiv Trivedi, who filed counter affidavit denied that the police ever had encouraged the Nayeem gang. He said that 175 cases were being investigated and the police had recovered arms, ammunitions, cars, gold, currency and 121 documents relating to agricultural land and house property, in addition to 848 witnesses being examined.

The officer said that there were no national nor international ramifications to entrust the cases to the CBI. He said the petitioner was a political leader and not a bonafide petitioner. He did not place any reliable information to substantiate the allegation that the police gave him money to get details of naxalites or the allegation that Nayeem was wanted in Sohrabuddin case of Gujarat.