TS-Genco team inspects KTPS-VII Stage equipment

A high-level team of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) visited the Haridwar unit of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) from November 15 to 18 for inspection of on the spot readiness of various equipment required for turbine and generator of the 800 MW unit being set up as part of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) VII Stage. The team comprising of Director (projects) C. Radha Krishana, Director (thermal) M. Sachidanadam, Director (hydel) Ch.Venkata Rajam, Chief Engineers B. Laxmaiah and A. Ajay and Superintending Engineer E. Hanuman have gone into the details of the required components and expressed satisfaction. They hoped that the required equipment for turbine and generator would be available at site as per schedule. Further, the team held discussions with the management of BHEL Haridwar unit on all the aspects such as readiness of equipment, quality checks and final dispatch arrangements. The BHEL executives assured that all efforts would be made to ensured so that 800 MW unit is commissioned by Dec. 2017. - Special Correspondent

