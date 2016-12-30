TS, CCMB sign MoU on age validation of bones

By handing over small samples of bone fragments from various historical sites, the Telangana government has begun its quest to validate the age-old history of the newest State of Indian union.

Officials of Department of Archaeology and Museums on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and Pune-based Deccan College to give scientific traction to historical research.

“We have a number of megalithic sites. We are an ancient land. This MoU with two premier institutions will bring greater understanding and validate what we believe,” said B. Venkatesham, secretary, Youth Affairs Tourism and Culture Department, on the occasion. “We will use the scientific expertise of the two institutions to advance our understanding of our history. The financial outgo is very little,” he added.

“We have developed expertise in researching ancient DNA. We can extract the biomolecule of DNA and deconstruct the genetic structure which can give an understanding of many physical features of the human beings and the society,” said CCMB director Rakesh Mishra, who signed the document on behalf of the institution.

The research would help the State detect the health of people, their diet, and even their links to modern human beings. The college would train people here about how to carry out site research and use the findings, said Vasant Shinde of Deccan College. The college is expected to lend anthropological help for the research.

Earlier, N.R. Visalatchy, Director of Department of Archaeology and Museums, said this is the first step in the direction of multi-disciplinary approach.

Once Telangana begins this cooperation, other States can also follow as they have bigger reserves of bones that have to be analysed. That would lead to inter-State cooperation, Mr. Visalatchy said.