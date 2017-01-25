TRS diverted Central funds for State schemes: BJP

Senior BJP leader and former floor leader in the Assembly Yendala Lakshminarayana has condemned the alleged diversion of funds released by the Centre for housing scheme and input subsidy to its own schemes by the Telangana Government.

Terming it “anti-poor” and “anti-farmer”, he said that when the Centre sanctioned ₹25,000 crore for the SC, ST welfare schemes, the State Government spent not even ₹16,000 crore for the purpose. The TRS regime was implementing its own schemes by diverting the Central funds, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday Mr. Lakshminarayana made it clear that his party would oppose tooth and nail the efforts of the TRS leadership to provide 12% reservations for religious minorities.

He said the very proposal was unconstitutional and the Constitutional Drafting Committee Chairman B.R. Ambedkar himself opposed the reservations on the basis of religion.

Expressing heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members of Nizamabad Municipal engineer Ch. Venkateswarlu who committed suicide after being trapped by the ACB recently, he said that it was unfortunate that an honest officer was driven to take the extreme decision. He wanted the Government to order a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The party district president Palle Ganga Reddy said that the BJP district committee meeting would be held at Manikantha Function Hall at the newly formed mandal headquarters, Mupkal on January 27.

Union Minister of State for Labour [Independent] Bandaru Dathatreya will attend as the chief guest.

Mr. Ganga Reddy said that the Nizamabad district meeting would deliberate on the negligence of the TRS Government against farmers and their issues and its failure to reopen Nizam Sugar Factories at Bodhan and Jagityal and Sirpur Kagaz Nagar paper mill. It will also chalk out an action plan to launch the agitation to exert pressure on the Government on taking a decision on the three factories.