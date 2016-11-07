TRS all set to form its district committees

Focussing its attention on strengthening the party in all the 31 districts, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti has almost completed the exercise of constituting the district executive committees.

Party president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao after wide ranging consultations with the ministers, senior party leaders besides going through the report submitted by a committee constituted to short list the names has given the go ahead for the new committees. Barring Warangal and Hyderabad, where the views of one or two influential leaders is awaited, names of the district unit chiefs along with the executive has been finalised.

A formal announcement is expected tomorrow, according to TRS sources. While Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao felt that districts with over 10-lakh population should have 24 member committee, those below 10-lakh will have 15 members. Conscious effort has been made to ensure that there is overwhelming representation to the BC, SC, ST and minorities in these committees, a senior leader said adding that the party chief was also toying with the idea of announcing the committees for the frontal organisations also.

In all probability, the TRS leadership wants the committees to be functional before November 20 after which a meeting of the newly-named committees would be held in Hyderabad. This is likely to be followed by a huge public meeting tentatively on December 2, where the Chief Minister is keen on speaking about his Government’s two-and-a-half years rule.

Indications suggest that the new district executive committees will have at least half a dozen BCs, two to three minorities and equal number of SCs and STs.

Party leaders maintain that once the new executive committees are announced, the leaders at the district level would get busy with the party programmes. The main opposition Congress and the Telangana TDP is already moving in the field trying to corner the Government on its unfulfilled promises. The ruling party does not want its image to be damaged by the Opposition over the Government’s handling of the farmers issues and the fee reimbursement.