TPCC demands RBI Governor’s resignation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress has asked Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel to take responsibility for the ‘demonetisation mess’ and ‘permitting’ Modi Government to encroach upon RBI jurisdiction, and resign immediately.

The Congress party held a massive dharna at the RBI office here on Friday and later submitted a representation to RBI Regional Director R. Subramanian where it alleged that “RBI’s autonomy and statutory powers have been subjugated and compromised. Responsibility lies at the doorsteps of RBI Governor for this erosion of credibility.”

Economy hit

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who led the dharna earlier, said people have the right to withdraw their own money and all restrictions should be withdrawn. “RBI and Modi Government should issue a ‘White Paper’ and answer all the questions and demands raised by the Congress party on behalf of people of India,” he said.

Mr. Reddy alleged that ‘Demonetization’ has affected the National Income and GDP and the 50 days loss due to demonetisation was estimated to be ₹ 1.28 lakh crore by the Centre for Monitoring on Indian Economy (CMIE). Even the International Monetary Funds (IMF) has predicted a 1% loss to India’s GDP which translates to loss of ₹ 1.5 lakh crore. Similar negatives were predicted by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said and demanded that the RBI Governor give an estimate of loss to economy and GDP.

The TPCC chief also said farm and cooperative sectors were the worst hit with a unilateral embargo being placed on 370 district central cooperative banks and over 93,000 agricultural cooperative credit societies. Small and medium industries have shut down across the country with massive job losses. AICC leader Anil Shastri, TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and CLP leader K. Jana Reddy and senior leaders like Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, AICC secretaries R.C. Khuntia and G. Chinna Reddy and former GHMC mayor Banda Karthika Reddy were among present.