TIFR to release research balloons into sky

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has informed that it will be launching 10 balloon flights for conducting scientific experiments from Nov.15 to April 13 under the auspices of Department of Atomic Energy and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Balloons filled with Hydrogen gas and carrying scientific instruments will be launched from TIFR’s balloon facility at ECIL. Made of twin (polyethylene) plastic films, ranging in from 50 mtrs to 85 mtrs in diameter and are usually launched between 9 p.m. and 6.30 a.m. The first flight is planned around the third week of Nov. 2016, according to scientist-in-charge B.Suneel Kumar.

The balloons, which will carry scientific instruments for research at high altitudes, are expected to reach heights between 30 km and 42 km depending upon the experiments being undertaken.

After release, instruments will come down to ground on large coloured parachutes. During ascent, the balloons will drift in the prevailing winds and the instruments, may land anywhere between 200 km to 350 kms from Hyderabad. The balloon drifts will be on the Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Sholapur line in the areas of Andhra Pradesh, North Karnataka and Maharastra States.

Expected regions of impact of the payload after release from the balloon are: Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal, Khammam, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts of Telangana.

The scientist appealed to citizens chancing upon the parachutes not to remove the instruments but to telephone or send a telegram to to the addresses imprinted on various packages.

While the instruments are extremely sensitive and valuable, scientific data will be lost if they are tampered. Instruments are safe and harmless but there may be having high voltages on some of the instruments and hence should not be opened, said Mr. Kumar. On receipt of information, scientists will collect the instruments and pay the finder a suitable reward plus expenses for sending telegrams, making telephone calls, travelling for conveying information, etc. However, there is no reward if instruments boxes are opened or tampered with.