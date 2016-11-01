TDP to support public causes cutting across party lines

The Telangana State unit of the Telugu Desam Party has resolved to extend its support to agitations launched in support of issues of immediate public importance cutting across political lines.
TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy has expressed concern over the significant rise in the problems faced by the people owing to the government’s failure to address them in time.
Mr. Reddy extended his solidarity to the ongoing Mahajana Padayatra by CPI (Marxist) State secretary T. Veerabhadram. The TDP-TS working president along with Polit Bureau member R. Chandrasekhar Reddy and others accompanied Mr. Veerabhadram in his yatra at Timmajipet in Nagarkurnool district on Monday. He alleged that the government is trying to stifle the voice of the Opposition, which is trying to highlight its failures by suppressing the agitations. It is in this background, the TDP-TS had taken a policy decision to support all those struggling for public causes cutting across party affiliations. Accordingly, he exhorted the TDP leaders and cadre in the districts to join the marathon padayatra launched by the CPI(M) delegation in their respective areas. The TDP-TS would seek the cooperation of other Opposition parties for the agitations it is chalking out to mount pressure on the government to resolve the grievances of people. “We are in favour of united struggle by the parties cutting across political lines against the TRS Government which proved itself to be anti-people, he said.
