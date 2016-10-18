TDP to petition Centre

The TDP has resolved to seek Centre’s intervention in ensuring that the proposed delimitation of Assembly constituencies on the basis of recent reorganisation of districts does not impact reservations of the respective constituencies.
The party has decided to constitute a three-member committee comprising senior leaders Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Nama Nageswara Rao and Ramesh Rathod to study the impact of the reorganisation of districts on the reservation of the constituencies and submit a report. The TDP-TS leaders are seeking the appointment of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to explain him about the fall out of the reorganisation process on the rule of reservation. Senior leaders of the party who conferred here on Monday decided to constitute another three-member panel headed by Revuri Prakash Reddy to study repercussions of the reorganisation of the districts on the zonal system as well as the Presidential Order governing it. “The committee will examine issues relating to the government’s moves to do away with zonal system on the unemployed youth and whether rural youth will be able to compete with their urban counterparts for jobs in the event of scrapping of the zonal system,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said.
