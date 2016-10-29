TDP seeks regularisation of services of homeguards

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has demanded that the State Government regularise the services of homeguards and provide them salaries and other allowances on par with the regular policemen.

The government should initiate steps to provide medical facilities to homeguards in addition to ensuring that they are given equal opportunities in promotions. Homeguards deployed on traffic duties should be paid additional allowance of 30 per cent on a par with the regular traffic police personnel, TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy said.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the manner in which the government handled the agitation launched byhome guards in support of their “just” demands.

CPI (M) demands

CPI(M) Telangana State committee condemned the caning of protesting homeguards on Thursday and demanded speedy resolution of their problems. Party state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram in a statement issued here on Friday said home guards work without job security or pension, and used as orderlies by some officers. The recent trend of suicides among home guards indicates their dire straits.