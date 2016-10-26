Hyderabad

TDP demands release of funds for fee reimbursement

The TDP Telangana State united has demanded that the Government take steps to release fee reimbursement dues to students who were facing severe hardship on account of the delays in release of funds.

TDP-TS leaders including its president L. Ramana, working president A. Revanth Reddy, polit bureau member R. Chandrasekhar Reddy and others staged at dharna in protest against the inordinate delay in release of funds. The TDP-TS leaders wanted the Government to clear dues at the earliest failing which they would obstruct the function organised to mark the inauguration of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s new camp office in last week of next month.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Ramana lamented that the Government was citing lack of funds as reason for not implementing welfare schemes including the fee reimbursement to students. Mr. Revanth Reddy wondered how the Government was planning to construct new secretariat with a whopping Rs. 350 crore when there were no sufficient funds.

