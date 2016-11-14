Hyderabad

TDP-TS welcomes returning leaders

Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit working president A. Revanth Reddy said the party has kept its doors open for the leaders who left the party and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and assured them that they would be given due respect.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said a host of leaders who left the TDP to join TRS were feeling suffocated there and several of them were apprehensive of whether they would get the same respect as in the past. “We will give respect and they will be given suitable posts in the party,” he said.

