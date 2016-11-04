TDP-TS opposes move to scrap zonal system in recruitment

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has expressed concern over the government’s move to scrap the zonal system being implemented in recruitment of employees.

TDP-TS senior leader Revuri Prakash Reddy said doing away with the zonal system would result in severe hardship for aspirants, especially those hailing from remote and rural areas as they would be denied opportunities in promotion and related aspects.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to create new problems to avoid implementation of the election promises made by his party and lifting of zonal system was one such “gimmick”.

He said the TDP-TS would try to impress upon the government the need to continue the existing system and it was also resolved to represent the matter to the President of India.

Meanwhile, another senior leader R. Chandrasekhar Reddy faulted the government for trying to hoodwink the people in the name of surveys.

The surveys being ordered by the State government were in fact aimed at gauging the public mood and the TRS government knew well that its popularity had taken a significant dip in the past few months.