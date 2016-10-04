TDP, BJP, Left back Cong. MLA’s demand

Congress legislator Ch Vamsichand Reddy from Kalwakurthy in Mahabubnagar district on Monday found support from the Telangana Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Pary and the Left parties for his struggle seeking revenue division status for Kalwakurthy.

Mr. Reddy, who along with people of his constituency, has been agitating for the last 45 days took his protest demonstration to Indira Park here.

In the presence of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader K.Jana Reddy, TTDP working president A. Revanth Reddy, BJP’s G. Kishan Reddy and CPI (M) and CPI leaders, the Congress MLA and his followers besides the local people observed day-long protest.

Mr.Revanth Reddy said the Government had not been considering the genuine demand of the people of Kalwakurthy and Monday’s protest was culmination of their anguish. Mr. Vamsichand Reddy said he had to take up the agitation in the city only to highlight the demand of the people of his constituency.

Meanwhile, Gadwal MLA D.K.Aruna thanked the Chief Minister for considering the demand of the people of her constituency to make it a district.

D.K. Aruna thanks Chief Minister for considering the demand of people

of her constituency