TD Govt using Janmabhoomi as party event, says Congress

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party led State Government has converted the just-concluded Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme into a party activity rather than redressing the grievances of the people during the mass contact programme.

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy, in a letter addressed to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan alleged that the Government had given priority to Janmabhoomi committees consisting of the TDP leaders and cadre for forwarding the ruling party’s interests during the programme. This was in violation of the constitutional norms as the ruling party had set aside the elected representatives during the Government’s programme and conducted it with the party functionaries.

The manner in which the ruling party had politicised the programme was evident from the fact that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu himself had exhorted the people to vote for the TDP in the next elections. There instances of the ruling party leaders attacking the members from the opposition parties as well as the common people for insisting on redressal of grievances and the programme was conducted under the strict vigil of the Police Department.

Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said while over seven lakh applications were submitted by the people seeking solution to their problems during the last three rounds of Janmabhoomi, not a single grievance had been redressed so far.

He wanted the Governor to take the initiative in recovering the public money spent on Janmabhoomi programme from the Telugu Desam Party. Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said the APCC delegation had met AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi during their visit to New Delhi to participate in the party programme and explained him about the activities taken up against demonetisation of high denomination currency notes.

