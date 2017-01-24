Swami Vivekananda, Netaji remembered

The teachings of Swami Vivekananda reverberated in the calm environs of Sanjeevaiah Park here on Monday at ‘Vivekasubhashitam’, a programme conducted by the Samskruti Foundation, an organisation founded and run by followers of the saint-philosopher.

This programme apart, the function also recalled Subhash Chandra Bose on his 120th birth anniversary. A few thousands of students from 32 colleges in and around the twin cities gathered and listened to two senior Army officers and bureaucrats speak about Swami Vivekananda’s life, his teachings and message to the youth of the country.

While Lt. Gen. Mohammad Ahmed Zaki of the Maratha Regiment fought in the wars of 1948, 1952 and 1965, Lt. Gen. A.R.K. Reddy fought in the Kargil war. They recalled the war and the morale of the Indian forces in several situations and how they went ahead to wrest positions occupied by the Pakistani Army and win battles.

A senior officer of the Indian Police Service of the Maharashtra cadre, V.V. Lakshminarayana said Swami Vivekananda was a true leader for the youth to follow and recalled his address to a gathering of about 5,000 youth at the Lahore University and how he had inspired them. Coordinator of the Samskruti Foundation, Dr. K. Santhosh said they were celebrating Swami Vivekananda’s 154th birth anniversary with a variety of youth-contact programmes between January 12 and 25.