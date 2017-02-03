Hyderabad

Suggestions sought for urban transportation

Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Navin Mittal met the representatives of LEA Associates, a consultancy firm, on Friday and discussed the best policies and practices of transportation systems adopted in various cities of the world.

He asked them to suggest measures to improve the living standards of people in Hyderabad, and asked HMDA officials to incorporate their suggestions on comprehensive transport policy into the master plan.

Representatives from the firm made a presentation on urban development and fund generation. HMDA Commissioner T. Chiranjeevulu was also present.

