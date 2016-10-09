Sugarcane farmers demand higher remuneration

A roundtable meet on the production of sugar, organised by the Telangana State Rythu Sangham, demanded higher remuneration for sugarcane, at Rs.4,000 per tonne, and reduction of recovery limit to 8.5 per cent.

Further, it sought speedy payment of dues to the farmers by companies, besides share in the profits.

Cutting and transport charges should be borne by the factories, and not by the farmers, representatives of the farmers demanded.

The State government should immediately facilitate a meeting between the companies and the farmers’ associations for finalising terms agreeable for both, they said.

Farmers from Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad complained about the paltry price despite best quality of crop, and closure of Bodhan sugar factory respectively.

With closure of sugar companies in cooperative sector as well as government joint ventures, the sugarcane farmers are pushed into dire straits as proved by the reduced cultivation, T. Sagar of the Sangham said.