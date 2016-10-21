Students urged to measure up to expectations

“I studied law, but by training I am a police officer. If you expect me say I am delighted to be here, let me tell you I am not, because for the police, a lawyer is a nightmare,” were the opening lines of the First Citizen of the State of Telangana.

Even as there were ripples of laughter, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan went on to say that a lawyer was a nightmare because he/she was there with a bail application even as an arrest was under way.

He hastened to add that while defending a client was a lawyer’s right, he only wanted lawyers to have a heart for the police, addressing students at the Symbiosis Law School here on Thursday.

Law being the foundation of a democratic society, legal education had great significance in furthering the idea of a civilised nation or State rooted in the Rule of Law.

Demographic shifts across the globe he said, had thrown up issues pertaining to immigration law and foreign property and inheritance.

Thus, law schools needed to focus on research as future lawyers must be equipped with the knowledge and skills to think and act globally.