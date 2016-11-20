Students pitch new ideas to save nature

Students of classes 8, 9 and 10 from 40 schools from across the State enthusiastically participated in The Hindu Science Fest conducted on the theme of ‘Nurture Nature’ in association with Global Indian International School here on Saturday.

Dressed in their bright uniforms, they demonstrated their work and ideas to protect the nature.

After the competition, Hyderabad District Collector Rahul Bojja interacted with them and recalled that when he was in school, there would be one or two projects a year. “I am amazed to see many ideas and projects the students have come up with, for this event.”

“With pollution levels increasing every day in India, it’s a concern for every citizen and that makes it the primary responsibility of teachers and parents to educate students at the school level itself. We are hurting the earth rapidly. I am glad you are introduced to these kinds of activities,” he said.

The highlights were the presence of government school students for whom such an event was a first.

A class 9 student, B. Shravan Kumar, of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre Of Excellence, Karimnagar, said he choose the topic of water management after experiencing the crisis in Hyderabad one summer. Maganti Narsimha Murthy, MD, Global Indian International School, said students needed to catch up with the latest technology and leverage it to protect the world. He said they had introduced LED (Light Emitting Diodes) at the school to save power. Chief scientist of the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, Shakeel Ahmed, judged the exhibition.

Teams from Little Flower School, Global International Indian School and Hyderabad Public School bagged the first, second and the third prizes, respectively.