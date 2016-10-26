Hyderabad

Student information kiosks at social welfare schools

: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has begun another novel concept in its schools with the introduction of ‘Student Information Kiosks’ to take learning beyond textbooks. The Secretary, R.S. Praveen Kumar, launched the kiosks at the Narsingi school on Tuesday.

Kiosks consisting of a personal computer with an interactive touchscreen will be installed in corridors of the dormitory for students to access a variety of information at their finger tips through videos, audios, images, animations, etc. Another project ‘Hands-on Learning' Programme for Science and Maths teachers in association with Janyaa organization was also initiated on new methods to teach through experiments in classrooms. It was launched at Mulugu school and will be implemented in 10 schools on a pilot basis during the first phase.

Outreach programme

Earlier in the weekend, as part of the World Mental Health week, an outreach programme was organised by Centre for Health Psychology, University of Hyderabad where 15 research scholars and 19 final year students of M.Sc (Health Psychology) visited the schools to encourage students to achieve holistic well-being and assessment of relevant psychological constructs, a release said.

