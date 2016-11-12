Student ends life over mother’s lost mobile phone

An engineering student ended his life after feeling guilty for the loss of his mother’s mobile phone at Uppal on Friday.

Nineteen-year-old B. Varun Raj was a second-year student of VN Vignana Jyothi Institute of Technology. A suicide note purportedly written by him and found in his house at Balaji Hills in Uppal suggested that he felt he was responsible for the loss of his mother’s mobile phone. “Addressing his mother, he wrote he was sorry for being responsible for losing the phone,” the Uppal police said. He also wrote in the note that he left his father’s bike key with a friend. ‘I quit’ was one of the lines written in the note, the police said. Raj hanged himself to the ceiling fan hook in the early hours of Friday. Police said his mother’s phone, which was kept somewhere in the house, was lost recently. “When we examined the parents, they said they did not hold him responsible for the missing phone,” the police said.