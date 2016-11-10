Steps needed to help women remain in work : NCW

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Lalitha Kumaramangalam has stressed on the importance of creating enabling working atmosphere for women, especially for those from poor and rural backgrounds.

About 70 per cent of the unorganised labour which constitutes 80 per cent of the work force, are women, and yet, the facilities for them are absent at work places, she noted, while delivering a lecture on women’s entrepreneurship for rural development and prosperity on the launch of month-long Foundation Day celebrations of National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) here on Wednesday. For example, women are most productive economically during their child-bearing years, yet majority of the establishments do not have crèches or day-care centres for children. With financial inclusion, access to economic resources has improved, and with television media, awareness too has gone up. Political parties too have acknowledged women as significant chunk of voters, Ms.Kumaramangalam observed, and said that measures for helping women remain in work are the need of the hour.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NCW and NIRDPR for training of woman elected representatives in Panchayats, in administration and governance, besides IT.

Also on the anvil is creation of network of woman elected representatives in contiguous panchayats, for exchange of information and knowledge. A mobile app will be developed for the use by rural women for access to various government programmes, she said. Beginning this financial year, about Rs.2 lakh crore is going to be transferred directly to the Panchayats, 53 per cent of which have women as sarpanches, she pointed out.