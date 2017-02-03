State gears up for Radhasaptami today

All regions in Telangana are gearing up for the ‘Radhasaptami’ festival to offer prayers to the Sun God on Friday.

The famous historical forts at Warangal and Alampur are known for observing the festival from the time immemorial. The Arka Brahma temple is one among the Nava Brahma group of temples at Alampur and the Thousands Pillar temple at Hanamkonda are the original and early abodes dedicated to Lord Suryanarayana, according to a release from Deputy Superintending Archaeologist D. Kanna Babu of the Archaeological Survey of India, Hyderabad.

Holy dips in the temple tanks, offering ‘pongali’ on the leaves of ‘Jilledu’ and naming of the newly born children with several names of the God of light were interesting traditions followed by women in Telangana.

Earliest images of Surya depicted with two hands by holding lotus flowers and sometimes shown with his consorts Usha and Pratyusha were found from provenances like Vengipuram, Vijayawada, Bharavakonda, Satyavolu in Andhra Pradesh and Alampur, Alladurg and Orugallu in Telangana States.