State briefs Niti Ayog members

Heads of various departments in Telangana government made detailed presentations to the NITI Ayog members on various schemes being implemented by the State Government.

At a meeting organised by the Principal Secretary, Planning, B.P. Acharya, schemes such as Mission Bhageeratha, Mission Kakatiya, ongoing power projects, industries, and programmes being implemented in education, health and agriculture sectors were presented in detail. Also explained were the aims and action plans for the next 15 years. Mr. Acharya requested the NITI Ayog members to include the flagship programms of Telangana Government in the national agenda, and to take people’s suggestions into consideration before preparing of the vision document for the nation. Advisor of the NITI Ayog Ashok Kumar Jain said meetings are being conducted with all State Governments to discuss their three-year, seven-year and 15-year strategies for development. He sought a note on Mission Bhageeratha, Mission Kakatiya and solar power plants so that they can be incorporated in the vision document. The members appreciated the increase of solar power from 80 MW to 850 MW in two years. Special Chief Secretary M.G. Gopal, Advisor to the government A.K.Goyal, Principal Secretary, Health, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Commissioner, Industries Navin Mittal, Secretary, Agriculture, C.Parthasarathi, and other officials made presentations on various programmes. Besides Mr.Jain, Joint Advisor Avinash Mishra, Director Jugan Kishore Sharma, and senior research officer G.L.Gupta were among those who attended on behalf of NITI Ayog.