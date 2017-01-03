Stanford University team interacts with KTR

A team of teachers and students from Stanford University, USA, which is conducting a research on the issue of challenges in the innovation sector in India, called on Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao here on Tuesday. The research team has been meeting the policy makers and intellectuals across the country. During their meeting with the Minister, they discussed the political scenario in the country and government policies, particularly the changes in the education sector, support being provided by the governments and creation of an ecosystem for encouraging research and innovation.

Mr. Rama Rao, explaining the programmes taken up by the Telangana government in that direction, said the State government had introduced special IT Policy and taken up T-Hub for encouraging start-ups. The first phase of the T-Hub had already earned the reputation of being the largest incubator in the country and in the second phase, the government was aiming to develop it as the largest incubation facility in the world.

Giving more details on the innovation sector and T-Bridge programme, the Minister said the State government was ready to take the cooperation of institutions such as Stanford University. It was already working with several organisations in the Silicon Valley through T-Bridge. He also explained the progress of industrial sector, new investments and TS-iPASS policy to the visiting team.

The Minister felt that innovation in cyber security and data analytics sectors would increase employment opportunities. Secretary (IT) to the State government Jayesh Ranjan also participated in the meeting with the 25-member MBA graduates team from the Stanford University led by its Director of Entrepreneurial Studies Peter C. Rees.