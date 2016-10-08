Srilakshmi rejoins duty

Senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi joined duty in Telangana government as Secretary of Public Enterprises after a lapse of five years due to her arrest, jail life and suspension in the Obulapuram Mining Company scam.

Ms. Srilakshmi was arrested by the CBI in December 2011 on charges of bribery and extending favours to the company as Industries Secretary. Later, the CBI sought the Centre’s permission to prosecute her under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. The Centre gave the clearance after concurring with the State government.

The suspension was subsequently lifted by the State government but she was not given any posting which resulted in her lodging a complaint with the Centre.