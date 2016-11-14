Sports body to seek Rs. 200 cr. from govt.

The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) will propose to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to sanction of Rs. 200 crore for sports development in the State, particularly in the new districts.

The newly-appointed Chairman of SATS, A. Venkateshwar Reddy, said that the institution suffered from severe dearth of funds though the government appointed District Sports Development Officers in all 31 districts.

The SATS proposed to construct playgrounds, develop sports infrastructure and procure play material. It was also proposed to construct sports hostels in all the districts and a sports academy which will be the centre of excellence in all disciplines in Hyderabad.

‘Identify infrastructure’

Mr. Reddy wrote letters to Ministers, Collectors and MLAs to identify infrastructure for sports development and popular sports in their respective districts for tapping talent.

SATS suffers from severe dearth of funds, says its newly-appointed Chairman