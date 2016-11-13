Sports body to seek Rs. 200 cr. from govt.

The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) will propose to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to sanction of Rs. 200 crore for sports development in the State, particularly in the new districts.
The newly-appointed Chairman of SATS, A. Venkateshwar Reddy, said that the institution suffered from severe dearth of funds though the government appointed District Sports Development Officers in all 31 districts.
The SATS proposed to construct playgrounds, develop sports infrastructure and procure play material. It was also proposed to construct sports hostels in all the districts and a sports academy which will be the centre of excellence in all disciplines in Hyderabad.
‘Identify infrastructure’
Mr. Reddy wrote letters to Ministers, Collectors and MLAs to identify infrastructure for sports development and popular sports in their respective districts for tapping talent.
SATS suffers from severe dearth of funds, says its newly-appointed Chairman
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor