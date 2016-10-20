Spend more time on campus, Kadiam tells principals

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, who also holds the education portfolio, called upon principals of government-run schools to re-dedicate themselves to imparting education and improve the lot of the poor and the downtrodden in the society.

Speaking after kicking off a three-day conclave of principals of Telangana residential schools at Telangana State Police Academy here on Wednesday, he said the need of the hour was for principals to spend more time at the educational institutions they are posted to, by staying right on campus.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Srihari said he was happy that principals, numbering over 500, from various societies were brought together on a common platform with the express objective of promoting quality education in residential schools. The TRS government was planning to allocate Rs. 10,000 crore over a three-year period to convert residential schools into centres of excellence by promoting technology-based teaching methods. The number of residential schools would touch 700 by the next academic year, he said. “The nation is trying to emulate the Telangana model of residential educational system and all the credit goes to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning over 250 residential schools in the academic year 2016-17,” he said, pointing out that such a decision was first in the history of independent India.

Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSREIS), R.S. Praveen Kumar, said it was a first ever event in Telangana that different educational societies had come together under the banner of ‘Society League’ to share experiences and best practices to guide the students in the 21st century.

Thanking the ‘iron will’ of Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues for giving impetus to set up residential institutions with the state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities under the prestigious KG to PG mission, he said setting up of new residential degree colleges for women, expansion of residential schools for weaker sections and sanction of teaching/non-teaching posts were important milestones in the history of education in Telangana.