Special drive to rescue missing children

The police will launch a special drive under the Operation Smile-III programme in the Commissionerate limits from January 1 to 31 to identify missing children and child labourers below 18 years and hand over them to their parents after conducting counselling sessions.

Attending a programme conducted on the preparations at the police headquarters, here on Thursday, Police Commissioner Kartikeya said that their teams comprising one Sub-Inspector, four police personnel including a woman constable would be constituted for each division to work on the drive.

The teams would collect the information over the missing children and child workers and the same would be informed to the CID authorities in Hyderabad, he said and appealed to the people to inform the police either by dialling 100; 9491398540; 9490618014 (SIP Nizamabad); 9700705341 (SIP Armoor); or 9490618205 (SIP Bodhan).

Deputy Commissioner of Labour L. Chaturvedi, BC Welfare Officer Vimala, Tribal Welfare Officer Vijayakumar, CID officer A. Udaykumar and ACP Nizamabad D. Anandkumar were also present at the programme.