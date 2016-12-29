Special DSC for Urdu medium schools likely

Education Minister Kadiam Srihari said that the government would consider conducting a special DSC for recruitment of teachers in Urdu-medium schools in the State.

Responding to a query from MIM member Syed Jaffrey in the Legislative Council here on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister said for 1,561 Urdu-medium schools in the State with 1.31 lakh students, 6,400 posts were sanctioned and 1,667 posts were vacant. At present, 900 Vidya volunteers have filled those vacancies.

Another MIM member Syed Altaf Hyder Razvi said 500 posts in Urdu-medium schools in Hyderabad were vacant. Candidates who had qualified in the DSC had been waiting for appointments and fear they would cross the age limit.

He also urged the government that while there were 338 primary schools, high schools were only 126 depriving seats for many after primary school. Introduction of job-oriented courses in Urdu medium schools would provide better employment opportunities to the students, he said.

New water pipelines

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the government was keen on laying new water pipelines to augment drinking water supply from Krishna and Godavari rivers in the peripheral areas of the city by next summer though the project time was till February, 2018. The project would cost Rs. 1,900 crore. He told the House that the sewerage system in the city would be modernised with Rs. 1,240 crore and the digging would not be permitted until the road restoration tenders were also finalised. The road restoration would mostly be taken up by the GHMC. The government would soon press into service new equipment for cleaning of manholes and the system of manual labour for cleaning them manholes would be done away with.