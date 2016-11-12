Social media demonise demonetisation

“In the heart of Hyderabad’s IT corridor, an employee of a private bank insists that he needs an ID proof as well as an address proof to exchange old notes despite showing him the RBI note and FAQs. Rudeness, arrogance, pushing and shoving marked his behaviour. If this is what is being done with educated folks, I can very well imagine what it is like in the hinterlands,” this is what Rakesh Reddy Dubbudu posted on social media, triggering collective disapproval by people who had similar experiences at various banks.

Not one to keep quiet, Mr Reddy, who runs a public information portal, has taken the complaint to Reserve Bank of India. In the evening, Mr. Reddy succeeded in forcing the bank to tear off notices that demanded address proof in addition to the RBI norm of ID proof.

On a day when #paisapaisanaraha was trending on social media, the newest owners of the pink Rs. 2,000 currency showed off by clicking selfies with it leading to one twitter user Hardik to post: ‘It seems Rs. 2,000 note is the new selfie obsession... Or new selfie stick’.

“I don’t like the new Rs. 2,000 note. Does look like those lottery sticker,” posted Mohanty on twitter.

The news of death of a woman in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly due to a heart attack near a bank with scattered Rs. 1,000 notes, went viral with many netizens sharing the image and laying the blame on the government.

Conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories abounded about the why and how of the demonetisation scheme. One of the theories listed raised Liberalised Remittances Scheme (currently $2,50,000) as a possible plot to siphon off black money to foreign shores.

While another showed a screen shot of Income Tax Department showing a new tab: Accounts with Cash Transactions. Both of which incidentally are true.

The LRS limit was raised to $1,25,000 on May 26, 2014; 10 days after the BJP government swept to power at the Centre.

“The tab on IT for accounts with high value cash transactions is a recent one,” informed R. Raja Sekhar, a Chartered Accountant.