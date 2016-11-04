Skill development in solar energy

City based Surabhi Educational Society which bagged Centre of Excellence award from the Centre is now set to go global to replicate skill development modules in solar energy and fan out to over 100 countries.

SES project director Maramraju Shekhar speaking at the inauguration of fifth batch of 600-odd hour National Institute of Solar Energy programme said here on Thursday that the global programme would be taken up under international solar alliance partnership. The organisation ensured 100 per cent placements to students who had undergone 90-day solar energy course.