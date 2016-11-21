Six-day seminar at NALSAR from today

The NALSAR University of Law, in association with M.K. Nambyar SAARC Law Centre, is conducting a one-week seminar on ‘comparative constitutional law perspectives’ from November 21.
Former Judge of Supreme Court of India B.P. Jeevan Reddy would inaugurate the seminar that would educate the participants on comparative constitutional law, its need, use and misuse. The themes include ‘national constitutions’ and ‘globalising legal order’, ‘equality and non-discrimination in comparative constitutions’, ‘socio-economic rights and comparative perspectives’, ‘South Asian constitutionalism’ and ‘constitutional courts and the Constitution’.
The six-day seminar would also have a simulation exercise followed by presentations by the participants in order to evaluate and improve their understanding of the comparative constitutional law.
