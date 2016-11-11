Sikhs readying for Guru Nanak Jayanti

The Sikh community in the city will come together for the 547th birthday celebrations of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Devji on November 14. As part of the celebrations leading to the holy occasion, a procession was taken out on Thursday from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj.

On display was breathtaking display of Gatka, a Sikh martial art form, along with rendering of religious hymns as part of the ‘Prakash Utsav’ or holy procession which finally ended at Gurudwara Singh Sabha.

The Prabhandak Committee presidents S. Baldev Singh Bagga, S. Balbir Singh Bagga, S Avtar Singh Khanuja and S Gurdeep Singh Saluja took part in the celebrations. Another holy procession will be taken out on Saturday, November 12 from Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad and holy hymns and other customs like ‘Pank pyaras’ will be a part of the festivities.

The mass congregation will be held on November 14 at Nizam College grounds to mark the birth anniversary of the Sikh guru. Thousands of sikhs and people of other faiths are expected to participate in the celebrations. For more details about the celebrations, contact on Ph: 9848044445, 9866886688.