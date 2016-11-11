Hyderabad

Sikhs readying for Guru Nanak Jayanti

Spectacular:A Sikh warrior spews fire during a procession held in run-up to Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration in Hyderabad on Thursday.— Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Spectacular:A Sikh warrior spews fire during a procession held in run-up to Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration in Hyderabad on Thursday.— Photo: G. Ramakrishna  

Procession taken out with breathtaking display of Gatka, a Sikh martial art form

The Sikh community in the city will come together for the 547th birthday celebrations of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Devji on November 14. As part of the celebrations leading to the holy occasion, a procession was taken out on Thursday from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj.

On display was breathtaking display of Gatka, a Sikh martial art form, along with rendering of religious hymns as part of the ‘Prakash Utsav’ or holy procession which finally ended at Gurudwara Singh Sabha.

The Prabhandak Committee presidents S. Baldev Singh Bagga, S. Balbir Singh Bagga, S Avtar Singh Khanuja and S Gurdeep Singh Saluja took part in the celebrations. Another holy procession will be taken out on Saturday, November 12 from Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad and holy hymns and other customs like ‘Pank pyaras’ will be a part of the festivities.

The mass congregation will be held on November 14 at Nizam College grounds to mark the birth anniversary of the Sikh guru. Thousands of sikhs and people of other faiths are expected to participate in the celebrations. For more details about the celebrations, contact on Ph: 9848044445, 9866886688.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 6:09:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Sikhs-readying-for-Guru-Nanak-Jayanti/article16442466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY