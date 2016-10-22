Hyderabad

Signature campaign against UCC launched

After debating about it for the past few days, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s signature campaign against the Uniform Civil Code in Hyderabad reached a new level on Friday.

Many residents of the city who subscribe to Urdu papers received a single sheet with three points and asking them to sign up with their details.

“We are fully satisfied with the commands of Islamic laws, specially on Islamic orders related to Nikah, Talaque (divorce), Khula, Fuskh Nikah and Wirasat (heritage). We are fully satisfied with and strongly deny the possibility of any type of change in them (sic),” is the first affirmation which the signatories have to make.

