Sexual harassment case against CISF Inspector

A case of sexual harassment was registered against an Inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) working at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Wednesday.
A Sub-Inspector, who also works at the airport, lodged a complaint with the RGIA police of Cyberabad alleging that Inspector Ashok Kumar had misbehaved with her nearly eight months ago. “ The woman SI, whose husband was also an SI with the CISF, maintained that she had to approach the police since justice was not meted out to her despite complaining to higher-ups in CISF,” RGIA police station Inspector V.V. Chalapathi said. The accused and the complainant live in CISF Quarters located in Mamidipally area adjacent to the airport. The woman SI told the police that Mr. Ashok had made indecent gestures and passed lewd comments when she went to the CISF office located within the quarters.
A case under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intending to insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC was registered against the Inspector.
