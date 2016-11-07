Sexual assault on minor girls: three more arrested

The Mailardevpally police have arrested three persons in connection with the sexual assault of two minor girls at Laxmiguda.

Pradeep Agarwal, a factory owner who had previously been arrested in connection with outraging the modesty of a factory worker, and two auto-drivers named Jaffar and Shafi were arrested for molesting the victims. Other persons involved in the same crime are still being identified.

Horrific

According to the police, the girls were also sexually assaulted by their elder brother and his friend recently. Jaffar, his son and Shafi had been doing the same from the past 15 to 20 days.

The horrific incident came to light last week when the two girls refused to go back home and told one of their school teachers that they wanted to return home with her.

Molested

Further, the two girls had even been molested by a man, who was a supervisor at a private company at Katedan, where they were staying two years ago.

Their mother, who reportedly was involved in relationships with many men, would in fact send them to sleep in the supervisor’s room, who took advantage of the situation. This happened to years ago while they were starting their pre-school.

The police are currently also trying to identify more people who may have been involved in assaulted the two girls, said a press release on Sunday

Man killed in accident

In another road accident, a 30-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was travelling on hit a divider at Kanchanbagh, according to Santosh Nagar police.

The incident took place on Sunday at 3.30 a.m. Hari Krishna, a resident of Jillelaguda, died on the spot, while Bala Krishna, riding on the pillion with him, suffered minor injuries.

The Santosh Nagar police said that the incident took place in front of the DRDL and both of them were natives of Kerala.

A case has been registered by the Santosh Nagar police.