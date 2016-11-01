Serve people with dedication, trainee AMVIs told

Government employees are an extremely-small porportion of people who are fortunate enough to serve the people and they should therefore treat it as a God-given opportunity and put their best foot forward in the endeavour, said Director-General, Marri Channa Reddy Human Resources Development Institute, Vinod K. Agrawal.

Addressing a batch of 44 newly-recruited Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVI), he said learning for trainees would take place only when there was an intrinsic motivation on their part, to learn, from multiple sources — from trainers, co-trainees and their own efforts.

Transport Commissioner Sandeep Kumar Sultania said while knowledge and skills were important, a well-rounded personality and the right set of attitudes were important for the recruits to succeed in the present-day, competitive world. Stating that their job involved a huge interface with public, he said only those officers who were good in terms of people-related skills would be able to do justice to the demands of the job. Additional Director-General of the Institute Kota Tirupataiah said the content of the training imparted was multi-dimensional in nature and addressed the demands of the job.