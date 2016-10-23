Separate dumps for construction debris mooted

To tackle increasing generation of construction debris in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is planning to set up dumping sites in every zone.

Dedicated to construction zones, these sites are likely to be abandoned quarries that can be filed with construction debris.

On Thursday, GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy asked zonal administrations to identify sites for debris dumping.

He said construction debris is now being dumped along with municipal waste and adding a burden of 900 additional tonnes of waste on city’s garbage disposal system that now tackles around 3,500 tonnes of municipal waste a day.

In the first phase, at least one dumping site is likely to be selected in each of the areas, including Fatulaguda, Kotwalguda, Bandabavi, Kannamet and Borabanda.

In another decision, the Commissioner said the State Government is also planning to supply water to the 12 villages affected by the Jawaharnagar dumpyard.

This would be apart from sanctioning additional funds for improving existing water infrastructure in these villages.