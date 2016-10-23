Hyderabad

Separate dumps for construction debris mooted

To tackle increasing generation of construction debris in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is planning to set up dumping sites in every zone.

Dedicated to construction zones, these sites are likely to be abandoned quarries that can be filed with construction debris.

On Thursday, GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy asked zonal administrations to identify sites for debris dumping.

He said construction debris is now being dumped along with municipal waste and adding a burden of 900 additional tonnes of waste on city’s garbage disposal system that now tackles around 3,500 tonnes of municipal waste a day.

In the first phase, at least one dumping site is likely to be selected in each of the areas, including Fatulaguda, Kotwalguda, Bandabavi, Kannamet and Borabanda.

In another decision, the Commissioner said the State Government is also planning to supply water to the 12 villages affected by the Jawaharnagar dumpyard.

This would be apart from sanctioning additional funds for improving existing water infrastructure in these villages.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:10:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Separate-dumps-for-construction-debris-mooted/article16079040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY