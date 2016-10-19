Hyderabad

Seminar on personality development

Vee Bee Management Institute is organising seminars for professionals from various fields to improve their career-related skills in Hyderabad on November 6.

Anoop Kumar Vallabh, Director of the Institute, said in a release that eminent speakers from the USA, including Steve W. Martin, will speak at the seminar on various topics such as personality development, motivation, communication skills, sales and marketing.

Students of engineering, IT, business management, pharmaceuticals as well professionals can avail the opportunity, he said.

Contact

For more details, contact 9618509517, 7675963973, 9515307434 or log on to www.veebee.org .



Eminent speakers from the United States, including Steve W. Martin, to speak at

the seminar



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:25:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Seminar-on-personality-development/article16075349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY