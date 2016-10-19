Seminar on personality development

Vee Bee Management Institute is organising seminars for professionals from various fields to improve their career-related skills in Hyderabad on November 6.

Anoop Kumar Vallabh, Director of the Institute, said in a release that eminent speakers from the USA, including Steve W. Martin, will speak at the seminar on various topics such as personality development, motivation, communication skills, sales and marketing.

Students of engineering, IT, business management, pharmaceuticals as well professionals can avail the opportunity, he said.

Contact

For more details, contact 9618509517, 7675963973, 9515307434 or log on to www.veebee.org .

Eminent speakers from the United States, including Steve W. Martin, to speak at

the seminar